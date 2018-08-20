Environment August 20, 2018 11:02 am Updated: August 20, 2018 11:17 am Smoky Okanagan in pictures By Global News X - A A + Listen Smoky skies over the Okanagan as seen by Globalnews.ca viewers in recent days. Kelowna Vernon BC August 18th 2018 Smoky Kelowna 0105 kelowna Smokey kelowna bridge Shuswap lake smoke (2) Shuswap lake smoke (2) Procter Farm, Mabel Lake Valley Peach Orchard Beach and Okanagan Lake in Summerland Peach Orchard Beach and Okanagan Lake in Summerland (2) Osoyoos Lake 2017 and today Osoyoos Lake 2017 and today (2) Kelowna City Park Orchard Firefighter ready to go out to fight Suger Lake Fire Enderby Enderby cliffs, river complete smoked in Columbia River overlooking the community of Rivervale in Trail BC Sunday August 29 bx area of Vernon Sunday sailboat races, with moored boat in the foreground. Eerie OkanaganOkanagan Falls-submitted by Carla Leinweber Get daily local headlines and alerts Report an error okanagan smoke Editor's Picks Canada B.C.’s gaming regulator investigating 'deeply concerning allegations' of sex assault, harassment at River Rock Casino Canada One marijuana legalization surprise: it may feel more repressive than what we see now World Why China needs more babies to save its aging population Tech Here's how to turn off Google's other tracking feature that you didn't know about Health Buck-a-beer a ‘lousy idea’ for public health, alcohol experts say Canada Ottawa mosque loses charity status for promoting 'hate and intolerance' Canada Is Canada being inconsistent about human rights concerns in Saudi Arabia? World Expendables: How shadowy mercenaries cash in on Russia's wars
