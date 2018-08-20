Environment
August 20, 2018 11:02 am
Updated: August 20, 2018 11:17 am

Smoky Okanagan in pictures

By Global News
Smoky skies over the Okanagan as seen by Globalnews.ca viewers in recent days.

2018 Mark’s 75th 023

Kelowna

Vernon BC August 18th 2018

Vernon BC August 18th 2018

Smoky Kelowna 0105

Smoky Kelowna 0105

Smokey Suger Lake

kelowna

Smokey kelowna bridge

Smokey kelowna bridge

Shuswap lake smoke

Shuswap lake smoke (2)

Shuswap lake smoke (2)

Shuswap lake smoke (2)

Procter Farm, Mabel Lake Valley

Procter Farm, Mabel Lake Valley

Peach Orchard Beach and Okanagan Lake in Summerland

Peach Orchard Beach and Okanagan Lake in Summerland

Peach Orchard Beach and Okanagan Lake in Summerland (2)

Peach Orchard Beach and Okanagan Lake in Summerland (2)

Osoyoos Lake 2017 and today

Osoyoos Lake 2017 and today

Osoyoos Lake 2017 and today (2)

Osoyoos Lake 2017 and today (2)

Kelowna City Park

Kelowna City Park

image1

Orchard

Firefighter ready to go out to fight Suger Lake Fire

Firefighter ready to go out to fight Suger Lake Fire

Enderby Enderby cliffs, river complete smoked in

Enderby Enderby cliffs, river complete smoked in

Columbia River overlooking the community of Rivervale in Trail BC Sunday August 29

Columbia River overlooking the community of Rivervale in Trail BC Sunday August 29

bx area of Vernon

bx area of Vernon

Sunday sailboat races, with moored boat in the foreground.

Sunday sailboat races, with moored boat in the foreground.

Eerie OkanaganOkanagan Falls-submitted by Carla Leinweber

Eerie OkanaganOkanagan Falls-submitted by Carla Leinweber
okanagan smoke

