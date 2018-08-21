Manitoba’s ‘Gilligan’s Island’ puppies likely up for adoption this week

The puppies found on an island in northern Manitoba are expected to make a full recovery and are almost ready for their forever homes.

The seven abandoned puppies are now living at the Winnipeg Pet Rescue. They are waiting for the final ‘green light’ from the vet this week to be put up for adoption.

The pups were dubbed the “Gilligan’s Island puppies,” after they were found alone on an island in Cross Lake.

The litter contracted worms, mange and were extremely malnourished when they were found.

Two fishermen heard whimpering on the shores of Cross Lake. They quickly realized the sounds were coming from the abandoned litter of puppies. They called rescue for assistance before being placed in the Winnipeg Pet Rescue center.

Michelle Caughy of the WPR said the litter has been given medication and received their shots. She says they still want to make sure the dogs are completely ready before sending them off to a family.

“They are just aching to go into a forever home,” she said.

Caughy said it’s hard to tell what type of breed they are, but guesses they’re part lab. She thinks the litter is about four months old, and expects the pups to be 45-60 pounds when they’re full-grown.

The puppies are continuing to be treated and the rescue shelter is still looking for donations to help with those costs.