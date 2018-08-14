Motorcyclist dead after collision in Oakville
Halton Regional Police say a male motorcyclist has died after a collision in Oakville on Tuesday.
According to a written statement from police, emergency crews were called to Sinclair and Wyecroft roads, located near Dorval Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way, at around 4:10 p.m.
Police said the motorcycle collided with a car in the intersection.
The motorcyclist later died from his injuries.
The collision reconstruction unit was called in take over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2210
