Motorcyclist dead after collision in Oakville

Halton Regional Police say a male motorcyclist has died after a collision in Oakville on Tuesday.

According to a written statement from police, emergency crews were called to Sinclair and Wyecroft roads, located near Dorval Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way, at around 4:10 p.m.

Police said the motorcycle collided with a car in the intersection.

One male has been pronounced deceased as the result of injuries he sustained during the collision on Wyecroft Rd. Collision Reconstruction Unit members remain at the scene, and will be providing any further updates relating to the investigation. ^es — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) August 14, 2018

The motorcyclist later died from his injuries.

The collision reconstruction unit was called in take over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2210