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Canada

Scarborough head-on crash sends 2 men to hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 9:18 am
1 min read
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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Two men have minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., police were called to the area of Danforth and Brimley roads to respond to a crash involving two to three vehicles.

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Toronto police said the crash was a head-on collision with airbags deployed.

Two patients were taken to hospital from the scene by paramedics. Both were men.

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