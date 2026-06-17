Scarborough head-on crash sends 2 men to hospital

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Two men have minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., police were called to the area of Danforth and Brimley roads to respond to a crash involving two to three vehicles.

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Toronto police said the crash was a head-on collision with airbags deployed.

Two patients were taken to hospital from the scene by paramedics. Both were men.