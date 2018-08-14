Single-vehicle rollover causes rush-hour traffic disruptions east of Edmonton

The RCMP were called to investigate a single-vehicle rollover on the Sherwood Park Freeway east of Edmonton late Tuesday afternoon.

Police did not say if there were any injuries but said a collision analyst was called to help with the investigation and that as a result, traffic would be blocked at the scene for “several hours.”

“One westbound lane of travel is blocked between the Anthony Henday (Drive) and 17 Street,” the RCMP said in a news release issued shortly after 5 p.m. “The access ramp to 17 Street is not accessible.

“Traffic is becoming backed up and it is suggested that commuters take a different route, if able.”

More to come…