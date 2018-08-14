Traffic
August 14, 2018 7:41 pm

Single-vehicle rollover causes rush-hour traffic disruptions east of Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

The RCMP were called to investigate a single-vehicle rollover on the Sherwood Park Freeway east of Edmonton late Tuesday afternoon.

Global 1 News Helicopter
A A

The RCMP were called to investigate a single-vehicle rollover on the Sherwood Park Freeway east of Edmonton late Tuesday afternoon.

Police did not say if there were any injuries but said a collision analyst was called to help with the investigation and that as a result, traffic would be blocked at the scene for “several hours.”

“One westbound lane of travel is blocked between the Anthony Henday (Drive) and 17 Street,” the RCMP said in a news release issued shortly after 5 p.m. “The access ramp to 17 Street is not accessible.

“Traffic is becoming backed up and it is suggested that commuters take a different route, if able.”

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
17 Street
Alberta RCMP
Anthony Henday Drive
Collision
Crash
Edmonton Traffic
Sherwood Park Freeway
Strathcona County
Strathcona County RCMP
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News