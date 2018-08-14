London city committee unanimously endorses Adelaide Street underpass project

While there was discussion around the proposed Adelaide Street North underpass project at the civic works committee meeting Tuesday, city politicians had no problem moving ahead with the plan.

Members voted unanimously to approved the environmental assessment study that would create a channel for traffic under the Canadian Pacific rail line that’s close to Adelaide Street and Central Avenue.

According to the study, Adelaide Street accommodates over 25,000 vehicles a day as well as numerous cyclists and pedestrians.

Delays caused by trains along that stretch of road happen 20 times a day on average, often exceeding two hours each day, the study stated.

In order to increase reliability and safety, the report recommends the city create an underpass on Adelaide from Central Avenue to Pall Mall Street and McMahen Street.

The $58.3-million project would have a smaller footprint than an overpass, it would maintain better connectivity with side streets and would reduce noise for the surrounding neighbourhoods.

“One of the things I”m really happy about with this plan is it doesn’t hinder any sort of movements east and west over Adelaide Street, it actually improves access,” said Coun. Tanya Park.

“We’re going to see a full-blown intersection at Central and Adelaide. Right now, there’s a bit of a jog if you want to continue on Central. Having this connection improved is a great step forward,” she said.

Although in support of the plan, Coun. Harold Usher asked why the study area for the underpass goes from Oxford Street to Queens Avenue if the underpass itself would only cover a portion of that distance.

“It also needs to be able to consider any sort of social, cultural, natural environment features that are in the surrounding area,” said Doug McRae, manager of transportation planning and design for the city.

“That study area diagram is quite typical of all environmental assessments in that it’s carried through from commencement right through to completion and that is the area that’s looked at even though the recommended alternative at the end of it is combined to a much smaller foot,” he said.

In other words, they need to consider all potential alternatives.

Meanwhile, Coun. Michael van Holst raised concerns about how traffic would flow during construction.

“For a project like this, typically we’ll look at a combination of giving people great information so they can avoid the area altogether and then providing some relief to local residents through things like temporary traffic calming,” said Kelly Scherr, city engineer.

“We don’t have a detour plan beyond the large detour that’s shown right adjacent to the roadway yet — we’re not at that phase— but those will be the type of things you can expect, along with communication to the neighbourhood,” she said.

The plan will go to full council for a vote Aug. 28.

If approved, the public would have the chance to review and provide feedback on the report for 30 days. Following that, the project would move on to the detailed design and property acquisition phase.

If all the necessary approvals come through, the project could be implemented in 2021.