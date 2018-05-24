Relocating rail lines in London highly unlikely: staff report

The city is pushing to relocate some of the train tracks that slice through London.

While a move would help mitigate the impact of rail activity in the city, a staff report heading to the civic works committee next week says it’s a long shot.

Right now, the Canadian Pacific rail line, which runs east-west through the city, causes major traffic headaches on Adelaide Street, on Richmond Street, and on all the north-south streets in between.

READ MORE: Man fatally struck by train in east London

Those lines will also have the most impact on the planned Bus Rapid Transit network.

The report suggests consolidating the CP line with the Canadian National mainline corridor.

According to the report, complexity and cost are major obstacles standing in the way of relocating the lines.

Both CP and CN are against the move and there is no way for the city to force them or relocate, the report states.

However, another staff report heading to committee next week suggests a study to look at making way for high-speed rail through London could also look at moving the CP Rail line sometime in the future.

In the meantime, motorists will have to deal with trains running through the heart of London

READ MORE: Pilot program measures train delays at London railway crossings

The report recommends continuing with grade separation efforts. Grade separation is when two or more transport routes, such as rail lines cross streets, are adjusted to different heights to help with the flow of traffic.

An example of this is creating the Adelaide underpass, where vehicles would travel below, while the train would pass over top.

A train detection pilot project, aimed at telling users in real-time when a train is on the way, is also in the works.