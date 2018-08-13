London’s proposed Adelaide Street North underpass project moves forward

City politicians on the civic works committee will review the environmental assessment for a plan to help ease train-related congestion in the downtown.

The Adelaide Street North underpass project, which has an estimated price tag of $58 million, would create a channel for traffic under the Canadian Pacific rail line that’s close to Adelaide Street and Central Avenue.

The underpass would run from Queens Avenue to Oxford Street, allowing regular traffic and emergency vehicles to circumvent the rail line which can be blocked dozens of times a day by passing trains.

According to city staff, the report was compiled with a significant amount of input from local community groups and residents who preferred the idea of an underpass to an overpass.

Staff recommended the committee accept the report, file a notice of completion and place the report on the public record for a month so Londoners have a chance to review and provide feedback.

Construction on the project could start in 2021 depending on whether the city gets the necessary approvals.

Monday’s committee meeting starts at 12 p.m.