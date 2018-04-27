Final information session held over planned Adelaide Street underpass

New designs are being considered that could help alleviate traffic backups on Adelaide Street.

The city of London weighed its options over the course of three public information sessions to decide how to carve a path for commuters at the rail crossing near Central Street.

It was during the second session that city officials decided an underpass would the best option.

The underpass would mean drivers would no longer be blocked by the trains that can rumble through that location dozens of times a day.

Ardian Spahiu, a transportation engineer with the city of London, provided 980 CFPL with a timeline for the project’s construction.

“We’re projecting to hopefully have the environmental assessment wrapped up this summer … we hope we can potentially start implementation in a three- to five-year timeframe,” said Spahiu.

Spahiu says they hope to be able to break ground on the project within three to five years. The estimated of the project cost sits at between $54 million and $58 million.