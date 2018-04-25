More traffic headaches as construction claims another London intersection

You can add another intersection to the list of places that are off-limits to London drivers for the next several months.

Officials with the city of London say as of Tuesday, May 1, Talbot Street will be closed at Dundas Street for up to 16 weeks. The closure is part of construction already underway along Dundas Street between Ridout and Richmond streets for the flex street project.

RELATED: Dundas Place flex street construction to impact Richmond Street traffic

Officials say Ridout and Richmond streets will remain open to northbound and southbound traffic, but Richmond does have reduced lanes to allow for utility work which is expected to last through to late 2018.

London’s downtown traffic odyssey began at the beginning of April as eastbound and westbound London Transit Commission buses were moved off Dundas Street to the new King Street and Queens Avenue couplet.

RELATED: Construction bumps buses from downtown Dundas Street

Upgrades to the road infrastructure in the core area will include lighting, sewer and gas lines.

All businesses along Dundas Street will remain open during the construction with temporary sidewalks in place.