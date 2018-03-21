Summer construction to have minimal impact on business, head of Downtown London says

With some significant construction planned for the downtown this summer, the head of Downtown London isn’t expecting businesses in the core to be impacted too drastically.

There are two major projects getting underway in April. They include the start of My Dundas Place, which will close Dundas Street between Ridout and Wellington streets, as well as sewer work along portions of York and Talbot streets.

The closures will impact sections of those roads through November.

Janette MacDonald, the CEO and general manager of Downtown London, says they will be doing what they can to make the next few months go as smooth as possible for downtown businesses.

“They will continue to have pedestrian access on Dundas Street, and businesses are telling me as long as they have pedestrian access, hydro, water, and internet, then they can still operate.”

MacDonald says construction will still cause its fair share of traffic headaches but it will be worth it.

“Fifty thousand people still have to get to work every morning, so that’s important to get people to work. It’s also important to get people who are visiting, to continue visiting downtown because the businesses will be open.