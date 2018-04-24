Dundas Place flex street construction to impact Richmond Street traffic
Dundas Place Flex Street construction is expanding on Tuesday. Richmond Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Carling Street and King Street for utility repairs and upgrades until September.
The city is setting up a turnaround in front of London Music Hall but Clarence Street will be the last exit off Dundas Street for westbound traffic.
This extends the closure of Dundas Street that’s already in place between Ridout and Richmond streets. Those closures are scheduled to last through the end of the year.
Upgrades to the road infrastructure in the area will include lighting, sewer, and gas lines.
All businesses along Dundas Street will remain open during the construction with temporary sidewalks in place.
