Construction bumps buses from downtown Dundas Street

There might be a bit of confusion in the city’s downtown this week as London Transit Commission (LTC) users get used to their new stops.

As of April 9, all eastbound and westbound routes have been moved off downtown Dundas Street, stopping instead on King Street and Queens Avenue to accommodate the construction for Phase 1 of the Dundas Place project.

Routes 2, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 19, 20, 23, 102 and 106 will be impacted.

New schedules for those routes will roll out on April 29, which will take into account transfer times.

LTC general manager Kelly Paleczny tells 980 CFPL they’re doing what they can to mitigate the delays.

“We have access to additional buses that we can insert on routes that are falling behind. We’ll be monitoring the service very closely and adjusting things as we can, doing the best we can to communicate those changes to our customers.”

Paleczny says they’re also working with the city to figure out the best detour routes for northbound and southbound lines that will be impacted when construction starts at Dundas and Richmond streets on April 30.