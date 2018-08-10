Road rage incident leads to stabbing in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police have arrested a 23-year-old suspect after what they think is a case of road rage that left one man with stab wounds.

The altercation between two men happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Les Galeries Normandie shopping centre in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, gave a statement to police while recovering in hospital early Friday morning.

He told investigators that he may have performed a car manoeuvre that angered another driver. According to his statement, that driver then followed him for several minutes before confronting him in the mall parking lot.

Police were able to track down a suspect with the information provided by the victim. The 23-year-old will meet with investigators throughout the morning.