Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Middle Musquodoboit

A woman was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a head-on crash in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., Thursday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash along South Road happened just before 11:30 a.m.

Police say the woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was sent to the hospital from the scene.

Three other people in that vehicle were assessed at the scene, while two people in the other car were also not seriously injured, according to police.

The section of highway was closed for several hours while police investigated the cause of the crash.