More rainfall, scattered thunderstorms possible for Toronto, certain areas of GTA during rush hour

After a rain storm dropped over 100 millimetres of water on Toronto in a span of two hours Tuesday night, the wet weather might not be over yet, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement calling for more rain and isolated showers for Toronto, as well as Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Mississauga and Brampton. Another 20 to 30 millimetres of rain is possible late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening.

“Any storm that develops is expected to be slow moving…,” the agency wrote. “Due to the saturated conditions following the thunderstorms Tuesday evening [and] earlier today, some local pooling and flash flooding could occur with additional rainfall.”

Global News Meteorlogist Anthony Farnell said the city should start to “dry out” by late evening as the sky clears. Farnell warned, however, that another front will come through late Thursday, which will bring more showers and thunderstorms.

“Additional flooding is possible although those storms will be quick movers unlike what we’ve seen yesterday and today,” he said.

For transit users heading home during rush hour Wednesday, TTC subway Line 1 still has no service between Finch West and Wilson Stations due to Tuesday night’s flood. However, 44 shuttle buses are running.

“TTC crews, assisted by Toronto Fire Services, have spent most of the day pumping water from the flooded sections of the station. Once clear, electricians and subway crews will inspect and test the equipment that has been under water for several hours,” said a statement on the TTC website.

In a statement Wednesday, Mayor John Tory urged residents “to continue using extra precautions around the city today and tonight as we continue to experience rainfall.”

Line 1: No service between Finch West and Wilson Stations due to flooding. Shuttle buses are running pic.twitter.com/2GUkkg5p7M — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 8, 2018