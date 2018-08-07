Jasper RCMP at ‘multiple fatality collision’ on Highway 93

The RCMP said they are investigating a “multiple vehicle, multiple fatality collision” on Highway 93 in Alberta.

Police said they were called to the scene, about five kilometres south of Sunwapta Falls, at about 6:30 p.m.

Mounties said traffic was being rerouted in both directions and was “expected to continue for an undetermined period of time.”

An RCMP collision analyst has been called to the scene to investigate.

More to come…

READ MORE: Central Alberta crash leaves 3 people dead, 1 injured

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of a series of deadly crashes on Alberta highway during the first week of August.