Single-vehicle crash claims life of 30-year-old man: N.B. RCMP
A 30-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Oromocto area Sunday morning.
New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along French Lake Road, near the intersection of New Road in Geary, N.B., happened around 6 a.m.
Police say the victim from Geary died at the scene.
Three other people in the vehicle were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.
