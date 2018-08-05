Canada
August 5, 2018 4:10 pm

Single-vehicle crash claims life of 30-year-old man: N.B. RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say the 30-year-old man died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Oromocto area Sunday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along French Lake Road, near the intersection of New Road in Geary, N.B., happened around 6 a.m.

Police say the victim from Geary died at the scene.

Three other people in the vehicle were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

