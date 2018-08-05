One dead after two motorcycles collide on the Cabot Trail

Police are investigating after two motorcycles collided on the Cabot Trail in Grand Étang, N.S., Saturday evening.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m.

READ: Dump truck pulled from Halifax Harbour at site of fatal workplace incident

Police say one of the riders, a 72-year-old man from from Chéticamp, died at the scene.

The other rider, a 67-year-old man from Oyster Pond, was transferred by EHS to the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in Chéticamp for treatment. He was later transferred to the QEII in Halifax with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Driver, homeowners charged following fatal post-grad party crash in Cape Breton

A section of the highway was closed for several hours while an RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene to examine the area for evidence.

RCMP say the investigation remains continuing.