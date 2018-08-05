Canada
August 5, 2018 9:25 am
Updated: August 5, 2018 9:36 am

Man dies after crashing vehicle in Moncton area

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say the 48-year-old victim died at the scene.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED
One man is dead after he crashed his vehicle in River Glade, N.B., Saturday afternoon.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along Homestead Road was reported just before 3 p.m., but appeared to have happened in the hours before.

Police say the 48-year-old victim from Petitcodiac, N.B., died at the scene, near the Riverglade Motocross.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, and anyone who may have seen it is asked to contact Riverview RCMP.

