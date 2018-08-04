RCMP Musical Ride in Abbotsford pays tribute to Const. John Davidson
The RCMP Musical Ride saluted a local hero in Abbotsford on Saturday.
RCMP officers performed in honour of Abbotsford police officer Const. John Davidson nine months after he was killed in the line of duty.
Davidson’s family was on hand to take in the tribute.
On Nov. 6, the 53-year-old officer was shot and killed by a man wielding a rifle.
Alberta resident Oscar Arfmann has been charged with first-degree murder.
For RCMP Const. Melanie Zonderland, Saturday’s ride was an important one.
She attended Davidson’s funeral, met his family and remembers how the community bonded in the wake of the tragedy.
Even though she serves on a different force, she says the respect and emotions are the same.
“Police, firefighters, paramedics, we’re all still one big family,” Zonderland said.
“Had it been the other way around and sometimes it is, the respect is equal.”
