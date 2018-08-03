What The ‘Chuck? Edmonton’s newest radio station launches

At a familiar spot on the FM dial, 92.5 The ‘Chuck officially launched in Edmonton on Friday morning.

The station promises to keep the city entertained on shuffle with an “exciting, unpredictable mix of pop rock and variety from the 80s through today.”

Described as “hyper-local, hyper-focused and geared toward Edmonton,” program director Greg Johnson promises Edmontonians will enjoy the new experience.

“If you live in Edmonton, you’ll get it. We saw an opportunity in the market to introduce an unconventional and original sound,” he said.

“Edmontonians are proud of their city and this station embodies that passion.”

Rebranded from 92.5 Fresh Radio, The ‘Chuck promises to be a new radio experience with less chatter and more music.

The ‘Chuck crew will be out and around the city this weekend. Look for them at the Servus Heritage Festival where a 70-foot table will be set up to allow Edmontonians to break bread at the “city’s largest communal table.”

Previously known as “Edmonton’s Christmas Station,” Johnson promised the bells will be jingling again this year on The ‘Chuck.