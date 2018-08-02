Federal inmate at large after leaving Saint John halfway house

Saint John police are looking for a man who left a halfway house and didn’t return this week.

The Saint John Police Force says 27-year-old James Halleran left the Partown facility and is now unlawfully at large.

Halleran is serving an eight-year sentence for aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm with intent, assault and two counts of use of force.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his apprehension.

Halleran was last seen wearing a black basketball jersey, black shorts, as well as red and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Halleran is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.