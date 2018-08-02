Burger King bandit’s flashy underwear helps Saint John police make arrest

A man who tried to rob the Burger King he worked at has been arrested, thanks in part to the underwear he was wearing.

The Saint John Police Force says they were called to the fast-food restaurant on Rothesay Avenue Monday just before 7:30 a.m.

Police quickly got to the bottom of the case, thanks to a security video. The suspect could be seen taking money and leaving the restaurant.

“One telling feature from the video was the suspect’s underwear which could be seen when the suspect bent over,” Staff-Sgt. Tony Hayes said in a news release Thursday morning.

Staff-Sgt. Hayes says his underwear had a bright blue band with a red stripe.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, and cracked the case wide open when they determined he was indeed wearing the same underwear seen in the video.

Police say that the 27-year-old man was a former Burger King employee and that he had the keys to the restaurant in his duffle bag.

He was arrested and sent to police headquarters, where Staff-Sgt. Hayes says he confessed to the crime.

A large portion of the money taken was recovered.

Police say the man appeared in provincial court and pleaded guilty to break and enter.