Masked man with loaded gun charged in N.S. intimate partner violence probe

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An 18-year-old man is facing numerous charges after Nova Scotia RCMP allege he was found masked and with a loaded firearm outside a restaurant in Eastern Passage, N.S., in an “intimate partner violence related situation.”

Officers responded around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of a masked man outside a Cow Bay Road restaurant.

Police said the man was known to an employee on the premises.

The Halifax Regional Police canine unit arrived at the scene and located the man, who was also wearing gloves and had what appeared to be a firearm concealed in his pants.

The man attempted to flee but was arrested by officers.

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According to a press release, the man was in possession of a loaded rifle, ammunition and a prohibited magazine.

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A search warrant was later executed at a residence on Romkey Drive, where police said officers also seized a loaded handgun with a prohibited magazine, two long guns, ammunition, two RCMP uniform patches and body armour.

Police described the case as a “fast-moving intimate partner violence-related situation.”

“Given the weapons involved, this incident had the potential to be much more serious, and the teamwork on scene played a critical role in preventing harm,” Staff Sgt. Mark MacPherson said.

An 18-year-old of Eastern Passage is facing multiple charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device and criminal harassment.

He is also charged under Nova Scotia’s Body Armour Control Act and Police Identity Management Act, according to police.

Police said the charges also relate to incidents involving the same victim in December 2025 and January.

The individual remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on April 23.