Man dies after being handcuffed by Winnipeg police, watchdog investigating

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A 34-year-old man who was found unconscious and handcuffed by police responding to a break and enter call in Winnipeg has died in custody.

His death occurred as police were responding to a report of a break and enter at the 100 block of Burrin Avenue on Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found a man unconscious on the floor, according to the Independent Investigation Unit’s (IIU) report.

“Officers determined the male was in medical distress,” the report continued.

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The man was then handcuffed due to safety concerns, according to a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service. After being detained, police say their officers provided first aid and called for an ambulance.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

The independent watchdog will investigate and determine if any wrongdoing occurred on the part of the police.