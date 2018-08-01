Man, woman from Edmonton fall victim to Saint John apartment scam, police say

The Saint John Police Force is investigating an alleged apartment rental scam in the city.

Police say on Monday just before 11 a.m., officers met with a man and woman who were in the process of moving to Saint John from Edmonton.

READ MORE: Police searching for scammer pretending to be leasing agent in Bridgewater

Police say they chose an apartment on Princess Street after viewing images online, then were told to pay a $750 deposit to hold the unit until they could get to the city.

“Upon arrival, they found that the images they viewed were not accurate and there was no one waiting to meet them,” said Staff-Sgt. Tony Hayes of the Saint John Police Force in a news release.

“This is known as an apartment rental scam.”

READ MORE: RCMP encouraging people caught in a sextortion scam to come forward

Staff-Sgt. Hayes says the case remains under investigation and did not say whether an arrest has been made.