Police searching for scammer pretending to be leasing agent in Bridgewater

Police are looking for a scammer who is advertising houses and apartments on the real-estate market, but doesn’t actually own them.

The Bridgewater Police Force says the scammer has been directing people to take a walk around the vacant properties, then pay a deposit if interested.

“The deposits are then taken, not returned, and there is no house or apartment rented to the person that was looking to rent,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police say these are currently all attempted frauds and no money has been taken.

“The identity of scammers are unknown at this time,” police stated.

“Should you be a person who is looking to rent a property, be sure to check and verify the validity of the person who you are looking to rent from.”

The Bridgewater Police Force is asking the public to contact them should they have any concerns with this type of activity.