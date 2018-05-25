Nova Scotia man defrauded of $24K by CRA scam

RCMP in Nova Scotia are reminding people not to fall for an ongoing scam in which callers claim they are from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and demand money.

Police say a 67-year-old man from Lower Sackville, N.S., has been defrauded of $24,000 after receiving one of these calls.

According to police, the man received a call at home from someone posing as a CRA representative. The suspect told the victim he owed money to the CRA and had to transfer $24,000 in bitcoin to avoid being arrested by the RCMP.

The victim transferred the money, but then grew concerned the RCMP would arrest him, so he called police on Thursday.

“We encourage everyone to have conversations at home with family members about these scams,” said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson in a news release.

“The best solution to avoiding becoming a victim is not to answer the telephone or hang up the phone.”

RCMP stress that the CRA does not conduct business by calling and demanding money.