Police arrest N.B. man wanted in connection with stabbing in Bathurst area

A 36-year-old man sought after an alleged stabbing in Bathurst, N.B., earlier in July has been arrested.

New Brunswick RCMP say on July 8, just after 12:30 a.m., a man was stabbed several times outside a home on Gloucester Junction Road, in Gloucester Junction.

The victim was treated in hospital and released, and the police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

The investigation led officers to seek Zachariah Russell, of Bathurst. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of uttering threats and mischief.

Police say Russell was arrested just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at a home in Gloucester Junction.

Russell remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Bathurst provincial court Wednesday.