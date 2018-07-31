Police arrest N.B. man wanted in connection with stabbing in Bathurst area
A 36-year-old man sought after an alleged stabbing in Bathurst, N.B., earlier in July has been arrested.
New Brunswick RCMP say on July 8, just after 12:30 a.m., a man was stabbed several times outside a home on Gloucester Junction Road, in Gloucester Junction.
READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant issued for N.B. man wanted in connection with stabbing
The victim was treated in hospital and released, and the police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.
The investigation led officers to seek Zachariah Russell, of Bathurst. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of uttering threats and mischief.
READ MORE: Criminality not suspected in death of Elsipogtog First Nation woman: N.B. RCMP
Police say Russell was arrested just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at a home in Gloucester Junction.
Russell remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Bathurst provincial court Wednesday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.