Canada-wide warrant issued for N.B. man wanted in connection with stabbing

A man who allegedly stabbed another man numerous times in the Bathurst, N.B., area is now wanted on a country-wide arrest warrant.

New Brunswick RCMP say that on Sunday, just after 12:30 a.m., a man was stabbed several times outside a home on Gloucester Junction Road, in Gloucester Junction.

The victim was treated in hospital and released, and the police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

As a result, 36-year-old Zachariah Russell of Bathurst has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of uttering threats and mischief.

The charges were laid on Thursday.

Russell is described as six feet two inches, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Russell has several tattoos, including a skull with a snake coming out of it on his right forearm, a skull on his left shoulder and a skull on the left side of his neck, as well as several others tattoos.

Russell’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, but police believe he could be in the Chaleur area.

If you see Zachariah Russell, police ask you not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.