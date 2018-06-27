Hotel in Dieppe held up by man with weapon: N.B. RCMP
A man made off with a pile of cash after robbing a hotel in Dieppe, N.B., early Wednesday morning.
New Brunswick RCMP say the robbery at the Coastal Inn on Kennedy Street occurred around 5:20 a.m.
Police say a man entered the hotel with a weapon and demanding cash.
The suspect fled with an undetermined about of money.
There were no injuries.
Officers are looking for a five-foot-eight man with a slim build.
Police say he had his face covered and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and dark pants.
Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
