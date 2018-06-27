Hotel in Dieppe held up by man with weapon: N.B. RCMP

A man made off with a pile of cash after robbing a hotel in Dieppe, N.B., early Wednesday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP say the robbery at the Coastal Inn on Kennedy Street occurred around 5:20 a.m.

Police say a man entered the hotel with a weapon and demanding cash.

The suspect fled with an undetermined about of money.

There were no injuries.

Officers are looking for a five-foot-eight man with a slim build.

Police say he had his face covered and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.