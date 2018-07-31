Seth Rogen preaches transit etiquette in series of PSAs for Toronto’s subway

Seth Rogen has a message for transit riders in Toronto — don’t clip your fingernails or eat dinner on the subway.

“Seriously, don’t do any of this on the TTC. I can’t believe I have to say this, just stop,” he said in a new public service announcement being aired in Toronto’s subway stations starting on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen poses for selfie in Toronto transit hat — is his voice coming to the TTC next?

The Canadian actor is featured in a dozen messages promoting courtesy and transit etiquette, the Toronto Transit Commission has announced.

“While feet are cool, please leave them on the floor while riding the TTC,” Rogen states in another.

LISTEN: Brad Ross on Seth Rogen’s TTC PSAs

View link »

Rogen was featured in a tweet from TTC spokesman Brad Ross on Monday wearing a Bloor-Yonge hat, fuelling speculation that his voice might soon be featured on the transit system in some way.

Vancouver’s TransLink announced last week that Rogen, who is from the city, had been tapped to become a guest voice on that transit system.

Come do it for Toronto, Seth. — Norm Kelly (@norm) May 24, 2018

What is fellow Canadian and public transit user @Sethrogen doing posing for a selfie with me – in a #TTC Bloor-Yonge ball cap, no less? Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/eccCNkmkrT — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) July 30, 2018