Seth Rogen poses for selfie in Toronto transit hat — is his voice coming to the TTC next?

Seth Rogen‘s voice is coming to the transit system in Vancouver, but is Toronto next?

Speculation swirled on Monday afternoon after the Pineapple Express star was featured in a tweet from the head of communications for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC).

He was pictured next to a microphone wearing a Bloor-Yonge hat, along with TTC spokesman Brad Ross.

READ MORE: From ‘Pineapple Express’ to West Coast Express: Seth Rogen to voice Vancouver transit

What is fellow Canadian and public transit user @Sethrogen doing posing for a selfie with me – in a #TTC Bloor-Yonge ball cap, no less? Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/eccCNkmkrT — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) July 30, 2018

The transit agency wouldn’t divulge more details on its involvement with Rogen, saying an announcement would be coming on Tuesday.

“All will be revealed tomorrow,” TTC spokesman Stuart Green said in an statement.

Stay tuned, Brad will reveal more when it is time! ^HK pic.twitter.com/klaRp1enRL — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) July 30, 2018

Vancouver’s TransLink announced last week that Rogen, who is from the city, had been tapped to become a guest voice on the transit system. That agency recently scrapped a campaign featuring Morgan Freeman, who is facing sexual harassment allegations.

The TTC spokesman’s tweet generated lots of reaction on Monday. One person said Drake would be a better fit. Another said Rogen’s voice would make riding the subway “more bearable.”

Back off! We, Vancouver had him first! 😜 — Lorry (@l0rry) July 30, 2018

so wrong this needs to be Drake — Justin Time (@SubwayOperator) July 30, 2018

"Now arriving at High Park station …. heuheuheuheuheu" — Ayan (@ayantalukder) July 30, 2018

Would make riding the TTC subway much more bearable hearing his voice 👍 — Jillena Oberparleiter (@JillenaOber) July 30, 2018

https://twitter.com/BoutrosTO/status/1023976196046905354