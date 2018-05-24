Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment, inappropriate behaviour by multiple women

Actor Morgan Freeman has been accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by eight women, CNN reports.

Sixteen people spoke to CNN about Freeman’s alleged inappropriate behaviour, describing multiple incidents throughout his career.

The report details the 80-year-old actor’s alleged pattern of making unwanted advances on women while he was on movie sets, at press junkets or working with his production company Revelations Entertainment.

One woman who worked on the set of Freeman’s movie Going in Style in 2015 says that the actor subjected her to sexually charged comments and unwanted touches on a near-daily basis, like “trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.”

After Freeman kept trying to lift her skirt, his co-star Alan Arkin “made a comment telling him to stop,” she said. “Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

A senior member of the production staff of the movie Now You See Me in 2012 told CNN that Freeman would comment on the bodies of the women on set and that they would be careful not to wear fitted clothing around him.

The staff member said that Freeman “did comment on our bodies … We knew that if he was coming by … not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted.”

The accusers also include three entertainment reporters who claim Freeman harassed them during interviews or press events. One of the reporters was Chloe Melas, the co-author of CNN’s story.

Melas says she interviewed Freeman for Going in Style while she was pregnant. She says that Freeman ogled her body while saying things like “You are ripe” and “Boy, do I wish I was there,” in reference to her pregnancy.

Multiple women said they never spoke publicly about Freeman’s alleged behaviour before because they were afraid of losing their jobs,

A rep for Freeman provided The Hollywood Reporter with the following statement from the actor: “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

In light of the CNN report, TransLink has announced it is pausing the rollout of Freeman’s voice announcements on SkyTrain and buses following some “serious allegations” against him Thursday morning.

Freeman had recorded a series of announcements that were to be heard on parts of the TransLink system.

The actor was featured in VISA spots about TransLink’s new tap-to-pay feature that will also offer advice on bus etiquette

BREAKING: @TransLink says In light of information they have learned through news stories of serious allegations against actor Morgan Freeman, they have decided to pause his voice announcements as part of a VISA ad campaign on the transit system. — Global BC (@GlobalBC) May 24, 2018

Global News has reached out to Freeman’s representatives for comment.

—With files from Amy Judd