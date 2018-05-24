Gwyneth Paltrow says Brad Pitt threatened to ‘kill’ Harvey Weinstein over alleged assault

Gwyneth Paltrow says her ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt threatened to kill disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein after an alleged incident of harassment in a hotel room.

Paltrow detailed Pitt’s reaction on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday.

“We had one instance in a hotel room, where he made a pass at me,” Paltrow told Stern.

The 45-year-old actress first went public with her accusation in The New York Times last October. Weinstein had hired Paltrow, then 22, as the lead in the Mirmax films Emma and Shakespeare in Love.

She said that before the shooting began, he asked her to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting which the actress says ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she said in the interview with the Times, publicly disclosing that she was sexually harassed by the man who ignited her career and later helped her win an Academy Award.

The Times article also stated: “She refused his advances, she said, and confided in Pitt, her boyfriend at the time. Mr. Pitt confronted Mr. Weinstein, and soon after, the producer warned her not to tell anyone else about his come-on. ‘I thought he was going to fire me,’” she said.

“It was out of the blue,” Paltrow said Wednesday, adding she was “blindsided.”

She said she told Pitt of the alleged encounter “right away,” which lead the The Fight Club actor to confront Weinstein at a Hamlet Broadway opening.

“It was like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall,” she remembered of Pitt’s stance.

“(Brad) said, ‘If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you.’ Or something like that,” she said.

“It was so fantastic because what he did was, he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet,” Paltrow continued.

She added: “It was, it was fantastic. He’s a good person. And Harvey was never inappropriate with me again.”

At least 75 women have told the news media that Weinstein harassed, behaved inappropriately toward them or assaulted them. He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

