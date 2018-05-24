TransLink pausing Morgan Freeman voice announcements following serious allegations against him

TransLink has announced it is pausing the rollout of Morgan Freeman’s voice announcements on SkyTrain and buses following some “serious allegations” against him Thursday morning.

Freeman had recorded a series of announcements that were to be heard on parts of the TransLink system.

The actor was featured in VISA spots about TransLink’s new tap-to-pay feature that will also offer advice on bus etiquette.

However, a CNN report Thursday morning states eight women have accused Freeman of what some called harassment and others called inappropriate behaviour.

“In light of information we’ve learned through news stories this morning of serious allegations against actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements as part of a VISA ad campaign on the transit system. We will be in touch with VISA to discuss further,” reads the statement from TransLink.

The Oscar-winning actor has long served as a spokesman for Visa.

On Thursday morning, actor Seth Rogen, who was born in Vancouver, tweeted he is available to take over the job.

Yo if they need a replacement now let me know. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 24, 2018

