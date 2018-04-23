TransLink tap to pay
April 23, 2018 2:28 pm
Updated: April 23, 2018 2:30 pm

‘Tap to pay’ coming to TransLink May 22

By Manager Radio News  CKNW

It's been one week since TransLink closed down all compass card fare gates - but some people living with disabilities say the new system is not working for them.

A A

Starting May 22, TransLink’s fare gates will accept Visa and Mastercard credit cards, as well as mobile wallets as payment.

The transit authority says the tap-to-pay option will help with ticket line-ups, digging for change, or worrying about zones for riders who don’t have a Compass Card.

WATCH: New tap-and-pay option for TransLink

But, TransLink is warning riders to only tap the card you want charged, not a wallet or phone case with multiple cards inside. This will ensure the correct card is charged once the technology goes live.

READ MORE: TransLink to launch ‘tap to pay’ system this spring

If a customer presents more than one card to a card reader, the system will charge the first card it detects, which may not be the one the customer intended for payment.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Buses
Compass Card
fare gates payment
SkyTrain
Tap to Go
TransLink
TransLink card readers
TransLink fare gates
TransLink tap to pay

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News