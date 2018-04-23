‘Tap to pay’ coming to TransLink May 22

Starting May 22, TransLink’s fare gates will accept Visa and Mastercard credit cards, as well as mobile wallets as payment.

The transit authority says the tap-to-pay option will help with ticket line-ups, digging for change, or worrying about zones for riders who don’t have a Compass Card.

WATCH: New tap-and-pay option for TransLink

But, TransLink is warning riders to only tap the card you want charged, not a wallet or phone case with multiple cards inside. This will ensure the correct card is charged once the technology goes live.

If a customer presents more than one card to a card reader, the system will charge the first card it detects, which may not be the one the customer intended for payment.