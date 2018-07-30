Young man hit, killed while crossing Highway 417 on foot: OPP

A fatal collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa on Sunday night claimed the life of a young man from Nunavut, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.

Gordon Pitseolak, 22, was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the multiple-lane highway near St. Laurent Boulevard on foot, police said.

Provincial police responded to the collision around 10:30 p.m., according to a release Monday. Pitseolak was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, Sgt. Tina Hunt confirmed over email.

The Ottawa Police Service and Ministry of Transportation assisted with road closures and traffic control after the incident, respectively, OPP said. Local police closed several westbound highway lanes but those lanes have since reopened.

Ottawa police also helped to identify Pitseolak, who was from Pangnirtung in Nunavut, the OPP’s release said.

The OPP’s detachment in Ottawa is still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information related to Sunday night’s collision to contact 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).