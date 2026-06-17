Ontario man accused of speeding 2.5x over limit with no headlights while impaired

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A Barrie man is facing several charges after Ontario Provincial Police said he was caught driving more than twice the speed limit at night, without headlights on, while showing signs of impairment.

An officer was conducting speed enforcement on Mill Street in Angus shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when a vehicle was pulled over after being detected going 146 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone, according to a news release from OPP.

Police allege the vehicle was also being driven without its headlights on. During the traffic stop, OPP said the officer noticed signs of impairment and began investigating further.

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As a result, a 28-year-old man from Barrie was arrested.

He is facing five charges including impaired operation, dangerous operation and driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available, among other charges.

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The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford at a later date.

OPP are reminding motorists to never drive while impaired and to call 911 if they suspect someone is operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.