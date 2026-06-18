Driver missing after crane goes over bridge and into river in northern Alberta: RCMP

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Mounties say the driver of crane that went off a bridge and into a river in northwestern Alberta is missing.

RCMP say it happened near Grande Prairie on Tuesday, when the commercial vehicle hit a guardrail of the Wapiti River Bridge and went into the water.

Police, fire, and search and rescue volunteers responded to the scene.

View image in full screen A damaged guardrail is pictured on the Wapiti River Bridge after a commercial crane drove off the bridge and went into the water, near Grande Prairie, Alta., on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/William Vavrek

Cpl. Mathew Howell says the vehicle remains submerged and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

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Howell says divers haven’t been able to go into the river, because the current is too strong.

He says police plan to use sonar technology next week in their search.