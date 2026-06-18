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Investigations

Driver missing after crane goes over bridge and into river in northern Alberta: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2026 7:39 pm
1 min read
An emergency crew searches the water under the Wapiti River Bridge after a commercial crane drove off the bridge and went into the water, near Grande Prairie, Alta., on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. View image in full screen
An emergency crew searches the water under the Wapiti River Bridge after a commercial crane drove off the bridge and went into the water, near Grande Prairie, Alta., on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/William Vavrek
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Mounties say the driver of crane that went off a bridge and into a river in northwestern Alberta is missing.

RCMP say it happened near Grande Prairie on Tuesday, when the commercial vehicle hit a guardrail of the Wapiti River Bridge and went into the water.

Police, fire, and search and rescue volunteers responded to the scene.

A damaged guardrail is pictured on the Wapiti River Bridge after a commercial crane drove off the bridge and went into the water, near Grande Prairie, Alta., on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. View image in full screen
A damaged guardrail is pictured on the Wapiti River Bridge after a commercial crane drove off the bridge and went into the water, near Grande Prairie, Alta., on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/William Vavrek

Cpl. Mathew Howell says the vehicle remains submerged and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

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Howell says divers haven’t been able to go into the river, because the current is too strong.

He says police plan to use sonar technology next week in their search.

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