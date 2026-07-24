Calgary paddleboarder in critical condition after being pulled from Bow River

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A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after the Calgary Fire Department’s aquatic rescue team was called out to pull a paddleboarder from the Bow River. The paddleboarder collided with an abutment on the 85 Street bridge, just upstream from Bowness Park.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

CFD said that when the rescue boat crew arrived, they located the man face-down in the water and still attached to his paddleboard leash.

They immediately began CPR before transferring the man to AHS paramedics who were waiting onshore to transport him to the Foothills Medical Centre.

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A second person, who was originally believed to be involved, was later discovered to be the patient’s 11-year-old son who had floated downstream following the collision, before being brought to shore by a bystander.

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The child was assessed by paramedics, but did not have any medical concerns.

In a press release issued Friday morning, CFD is recommending against the use of ankle leashes on moving water because of the high risk of the user being pulled under by the force of the water and becoming trapped and unable to remove the leash if it becomes entangled.

CFD said anyone worried about losing their paddleboard if they fall off should put their phone number on the board.