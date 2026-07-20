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Canada

Calgary emergency crews say more water rescue calls coming in 2026 than 2025

By Bella Finn Global News
Posted July 20, 2026 11:29 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary emergency crews say more water rescue calls have been made so far this summer than last year.'
Calgary emergency crews say more water rescue calls have been made so far this summer than last year.
Calgarians are making their way onto the city's rivers after safety advisories dropped. Despite the late season start, emergency crews are answering more water rescue calls so far this summer compared to 2025. Bella Finn reports
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The Bow and Elbow safety advisories have been dropped, and the river fun season has begun.

A clear sign of this may be people enjoying a river raft cruise, but for the Calgary Fire Department, they see it in the volume of calls for help.

“This year we’re seeing higher trends of water use, especially when it comes to higher rescues by our water rescue crews,” says assistant Deputy Chief James Docherty. “We’re actually on pace right now to beat previous records.”

Emergency crews say taking time to properly prepare for a water adventure won’t dampen the fun.

“A lot of new people in Calgary, they just don’t understand our waterways quite yet,” says Docherty. “And albeit the Bow River does look quite calm, it can be turbulent and unpredictable and without proper planning, proper equipment and contingencies in place.

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“People can put themselves in dangerous conditions.”

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Lazy Day Raft Rentals outfits river-goers for a day out on the Bow. Its owner, Arlin Friesen, says it’s a great way to enjoy the water and most people stick to the rules of wearing a lifejacket and being safe.

“I don’t know why people love to hit these bridge pillars,” says Friesen, “I know a lot of times they do it on purpose, because I’m on the water all the time. They do it and they smack and sometimes you’ll flip right out of the boat. Then you’re in the water and need rescuing.”

As part of National Drowning Prevention Week, Alberta RCMP are reminding the public of key practices to water safety. This includes:

  • Wear a life jacket. Wear a life jacket while boating, doing water sports, and if you can’t swim.
  • Supervise children and non-swimmers. Keep children and non-swimmers within arms’ reach when in and around bodies of water.
  • Stay sober around water. Never operate a boat, or go swimming, when tired or impaired.
  • Be aware. Be mindful of water conditions, such as strong currents. Rivers can have risks like moving water, undercurrents, changing depth, and entrapment hazards.
  • Never go alone. Do not operate a boat or go swimming alone, and don’t overestimate your swimming abilities. Always have a spotter in the boat when towing someone during water sports.
  • Learn to swim. Many drownings occur when a person unexpectedly falls into a body of water.
  • Protect your neck. Never dive into shallow water. If you’re unsure of the water’s depth, enter feet first.
  • Consider high visibility swimwear. Bright, high-contrast colours can be more easily seen in the water.

 

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