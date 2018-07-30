OPP search for suspect in robbery south of Sarnia

Lambton County OPP are looking for a suspect following a robbery and an attempted robbery south of Sarnia on Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Lyndoch Street and Hill Street in Corunna around 6:50 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, a man entered a variety store and grocery store, displaying a weapon in a threatening manner and demanded cash from the employee.

He took an undisclosed amount from the grocery store but left with nothing from the variety store, officers said.

The suspect is described as in his early 30s, very thin with short, brown hair.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous and police said he also has a spiderweb tattoo on his right hand.

There were no injuries reported.