London police search for 2 suspects after home invasion-style robbery in city’s west end

Police are looking for two suspects following an alleged home invasion-style robbery west of downtown.

Officers were called to a home on Upper Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the adult residents were home when two men entered under the guise that they had a mutual friend. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and demanded money, police said.

When they weren’t able to get any cash, they fled the scene, officers said.

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident and have released descriptions of both suspects.

The first is described as a Caucasian man, about six feet two inches, and is believed to be around 18 years old. He’s described as having a medium build, two pierced ears, with a bald shaved head and multiple face tattoos.

The second is described as a Caucasian man, between five feet four inches and five feet six inches and is also believed to be around 18 years old. He’s described as having a thin build, longer dark brown straight hair almost over his ears and is clean shaven.

No one was injured and nothing was stolen.

As the investigation continues, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously here.