London police nab robbery suspect at Greyhound bus station

City police say the suspect in Wednesday’s downtown bank hold-up was caught trying to leave the city on a Greyhound bus.

The robbery at the Bank of Montreal at Dundas and Wellington Streets happened around 9:50 a.m. Investigators say a male suspect entered the bank wearing a jacket with the hood pulled up over his head, dark sunglasses and gloves.

Police say the suspect demanded cash from the teller and they turned over an undisclosed amount before he fled.

Officers say they were able to identify the man and started searching for him in the downtown core. Then at approximately 1 p.m. police took the suspect into custody at the Greyhound station on York and Talbot Streets.

As a result of the investigation, London police say a 30-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with robbery with threats of violence and one count of wearing a disguise.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday to answer to the charges.