Suspect sought in robbery at downtown BMO bank

London police are on the lookout for a male suspect following a bank robbery Wednesday morning at a downtown bank.

Police responded to the Bank of Montreal branch located at 270 Dundas St. around 9:50 a.m. following reports of a robbery.

A suspect allegedly entered the bank, demanded money from an employee, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Few other details have been released.

Police have described the suspect as male, possibly Hispanic, in his 30s or 40s, with a medium to heavy build, and short hair that is dark and greying.

“The victim of the robbery did not sustain any physical injuries,” police said in a statement.

Several police vehicles remained stationed outside the bank along Dundas and Wellington streets late Wednesday morning.

Members of the London Police Street Crime Unit are probing the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).