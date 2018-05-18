London police looking for suspect following bank robbery on Oxford Street

London police are investigating a bank robbery near the city’s downtown. Police are on the scene at the CIBC branch at 228 Oxford St., just east of Richmond Street.
They are looking for a suspect and say no injuries are reported from the robbery.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
