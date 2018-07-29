Yates Road wildfire evacuation alert lifted for nearly 1,000 Kelowna properties

The Central Okanagan Regional District says an evacuation alert for nearly 1,000 homes in Kelowna’s Glenmore area has been rescinded.

Officials said Sunday morning that the fire is now under control.

The alert was issued on Friday for 933 properties due to the Yates Road wildfire.

The alert had affected properties with access to the Wilden area via Rio, Upper Canyon and Union Roads.

Officials have determined that the fire, which broke out Friday afternoon, was caused by two youths playing with a lighter near Yates Court and Ballou Road.

The pair, who came forward and admitted what they had done, said they’d lit a small fire and tried to stamp it out, but lost control of the situation.

The fire quickly grew to four hectares in size, at which point crews were able to hold its growth using fire retardant.

The district says that while the alert has been lifted, conditions in the area remain extremely hot and dry, and residents are being asked to stay vigilant as the risk of fire remains high to extreme.

It added that a campfire ban is in place, effective as of noon on Sunday.

Campfires are banned through the Regional District of Central Okanagan, including West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, the Westbank First Nation, and the Central Okanagan East and West Electoral Areas. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.