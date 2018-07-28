Winnipeg hosts celebration of Japanese anime and culture
Ai-Kon, Manitoba’s biggest anime convention, is going on now in Winnipeg.
The 17th annual event is held at the RBC Convention Centre, from Friday, July 27 to Sunday, July 29.
Ai-Kon is held each year to celebrate and enjoy Japanese animation, including artists, vendors and cosplay among other things.
Other activities include a fashion show and video game tournaments, all surrounding Japanese pop-culture.
Last year, over 4000 people attended the convention.
