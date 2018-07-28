Entertainment
Winnipeg hosts celebration of Japanese anime and culture

Manitoba's biggest anime convention, Ai-Kon, is on right now at the RBC Convention Centre.

Ai-Kon, Manitoba’s biggest anime convention, is going on now in Winnipeg.

The 17th annual event is held at the RBC Convention Centre, from Friday, July 27 to Sunday, July 29.

Ai-Kon is held each year to celebrate and enjoy Japanese animation, including artists, vendors and cosplay among other things.

Other activities include a fashion show and video game tournaments, all surrounding Japanese pop-culture.

Last year, over 4000 people attended the convention.

